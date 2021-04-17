Deal with Covid first, Shabbir Ali tells KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress, on Friday, criticised the State Election Commission and the State government for announcing the election schedule for two municipal corporations and five municipalities. Demanding a postponement, Congress leader Shabbir Ali said: “It is ridiculous that the SEC has announced the poll schedule within two hours of the Education Department cancelling the SSC exams and postponing the Intermediate First Year exams in view of the Covid-19 situation.”

This dichotomous approach of the Chief Minister and his government was quite puzzling, Shabbir Ali said at a press meet on Friday. While the government had shut educational institutions, it was allowing liquor shops to operate till late in the night, he pointed out.

The Congress leader demanded that the TRS government declare a medical emergency in the State in view of rising cases of Covid. He accused the KCR government of completely failing to deal with the situation. No beds were available either in government or private hospitals across the State, he alleged.