STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Digital doom: Dry eyes, cataract cases soar during pandemic

As people avoiding going for follow-ups to hospitals and many stayed glued to smartphones or laptops at home, the pandemic has significantly worsened the severity of their eye conditions.

Published: 17th April 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As people avoiding going for follow-ups to hospitals and many stayed glued to smartphones or laptops at home, the pandemic has significantly worsened the severity of their eye conditions. It has primarily resulted in an increase in the case of dry eyes, reports a private hospital from Hyderabad that undertook an analysis of cases received in 2019 and 2020. The hospital found that there was an increase in the number of patients suffering from advanced cataracts, eye infections, severe dry eyes also known as digital eye strain and even corneal graft rejection. 

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Friday, Dr Gaurav Arora, regional medical director-Telangana, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital said, “In the last quarter of 2019, less than 10 per cent of all cataract patients coming to our hospital were suffering from advanced cataract. In the last quarter of 2020, this figure jumped to 50 per cent, a five-fold increase. The cases of dry eyes due to digital eye strain similarly jumped from 10 per cent to 30-50 per cent over the same period.” 

He further said, “We noticed worsening of existing cases of glaucoma in many patients as they hesitated to come for regular follow-ups. There were also complications in previous corneal transplant patients such as rejection of cornea and high eye pressure. People with diabetes ignored their eye check-ups during the pandemic period, leading to severe complications in their retina.”

The hospital’s eye specialists pointed out that diabetic patients aged above 50 must get their eyes screened at least once a year by an ophthalmologist, as over 30 per cent of such patients end up developing some form of eye disease. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp