Early birds to get 5% rebate on property tax

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Friday, the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration announced an Early Bird scheme for all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state except the GHMC, where a five per cent rebate will be offered to annual property tax payers for the current year, if they file their dues before April 30.

The scheme is limited to those who have been punctual in the payment of property tax and have no outstanding dues. All the municipal commissioners have been directed to create awareness among the tax payers and ensure complete utilisation of the five per cent tax concession given by the State government. As many as 13,57,973 people can avail of the scheme.