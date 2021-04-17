Elderly couple charred to death as hut catches fire

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : In a tragic incident, an elderly couple was charred to death after their hut was gutted in fire, at Thangidapally village of Koheda mandal in Siddipet district, late on Thursday night. The deceased persons have been identified as Yada Narsaiah, 85, and Yada Lachchavva, 75. According to Husnabad ACP P Mahender, the couple lived in a hut situated in the main square of the village and Lacchavva was bed-strapped due to illness.

On Thursday, the couple reportedly went to sleep during their usual time and at around 2 am the hut caught fire. Though the neighbours, on seeing the flames, tried to douse the fire, their efforts went in vain, resulting in the death of both the elderly persons. Cops suspect that a half-smoked beedi butt might have caused the fire.