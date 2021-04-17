Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly bypoll kicks off with strict COVID-19 guidelines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Polling for Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly bypoll commenced at 7 am today and there were no untoward incidents so far.

The bypoll for the segment was necessitated following the sudden demise of sitting MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah.

Officials are requesting the voters to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines. The polling staff were providing masks and hand sanitizers to voters.

Of the total 2,20,300 voters, 1,11,072 voters were women and 1,09,228 voters were men. The main fight is among Nomula Bhagath (TRS), K Jana Reddy (Congress) and P Ravi Kumar (BJP).

As many as 41 candidates were in the fray.

The polling is set to continue till 7 pm today and counting of votes would take place on May 2.

A record number of over 80 per cent voters exercised their franchise in 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly segment.

The officials were expecting that the poll percentage may cross 80 per cent in bypoll too.