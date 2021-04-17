Shortage of test kits hits Adilabad dist

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Amid the rising Covid-19 cases, there is a shortage of Rapid Antigen test kits at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences and Primary Health Centres in the district.After testing positive, the infected persons are advised to stay home, but they violate protocol, officials say.

Speaking to Express, the District Medical and Health Officer Dr Rathod Narender said the tests were delayed because the kits didn’t reach in time. However, after they received it, they resumed operation. He also urged the people to follow home isolation protocol.

