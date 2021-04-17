State adds 3,840 new cases, 10k in hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 3,840 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the number of active cases to 30,494. The current number of active cases in the State is just shy of the highest active caseload of 32,994 recorded on September 3 last year. Speaking to Express, health economist Rijo M John mentioned that the doubling time for active cases is only 8.6 days and observed that the situation is deteriorating quickly. Of the 30,494 affected at the moment, at least 10,279 are in hospitals.

At present 13 of the 33 districts in the State are seeing a sharp rise in the cases and recording daily cases in three-digits. Apart from the 505 active cases under GHMC, Medchal with 407 cases, Nizamabad with 303 cases and Ranga Reddy 302 cases top the active cases list. Several other districts have also recorded high number of cases: Sangareddy (175), Nirmal (159), Kamareddy (144), Karimnagar (124), Mahbubnagar (124), Khammam (111), Nalgonda (116), Warangal Urban (114) and Mancherial (101).

With nine people dying on Thursday, the death toll has risen to 1,797 in the State. Several others continue to be in ICU, with 534 individuals seeking treatment in government hospitals, while 2,928 are in private hospitals.