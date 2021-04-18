STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A polite request to stay away goes viral

In the wake of increasing cases of Covid-19 in the country, people are coming up with different ways to make sure they, and the people around them, are safe.

Banner at Rajapeta Anjaneyulu's house. (Photo | EPS)

By D Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of increasing cases of Covid-19 in the country, people are coming up with different ways to make sure they, and the people around them, are safe. Rajapeta Anjaneyulu, retired deputy general manager from BHEL and a resident of Padmashali Colony, Musheerabad, has put up a banner in front of his residence that reads ‘maa intiki rakandi, mee intiki ranivakandi,’ which is in Telugu and translates to ‘please do not come to our house, don’t allow us to come to yours.’

The banner became viral on social media soon after it was put by Anjaneyulu, who is also a social worker. Speaking to Express about why he put up the banner, he says, “The spread of Coronavirus in our country is so bad that we cannot receive any guest, nor can we go to anyone’s house. Only once this whole thing comes to an end, we can go out for parties and celebrate. It is a crucial period for all of us.” 

Anjaneyulu, 62, further said that he was involved in social service, and he thought of putting up a banner like this so as to make it go viral. “Our Indian culture always welcomes guests, but for now, it is better if people stay at home. I have also decided to put up this banner at all houses of the colony,” he said.

Furious that public gatherings are still happening, Anjaneyulu said, “The political campaigns and the Kumbh Mela should be stopped immediately. People will die if all these are not stopped. I request the government to stop these immediately and work for the betterment of people. A scheduled lockdown would also be a plus point to save the public and the economy.”

