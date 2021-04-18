COVID-19: KTR asks GHMC, ULBs to disinfect busy areas

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In the wake of the surge in Covid cases, Minister KT Rama Rao instructed officials on Saturday to maintain sanitation in ULBs, especially in public spaces. The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development instructed all urban local bodies including GHMC to regularly disinfect markets, bus stations, recreation centres and such areas.

He instructed Municipal Administration officials to initiate special sanitisation drives and spray Sodium Hypochlorite in GHMC and in other municipalities on a war footing. “All Commissioners of municipalities and municipal corporations should take up the sanitation drive during the next four days, with special focus on vulnerable areas,” he added.