Telangana will buy drenched paddy too: Niranjan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has assured farmers that the State government will purchase discoloured paddy as well. Addressing a tele-conference on Saturday, Niranjan told farmers not to panic about the paddy that was drenched during the recent rains.

The Minister stated that the government would purchase discoloured paddy even if the moisture content is higher than the stipulated norms. Directions to this effect have been issued to all district Collectors. The Minister urged farmers to follow Covid-19 guidelines at the purchasing centres.

He directed sarpanches to water saplings in the summer with water tankers. The NREGS works would be started immediately to dig up canals. Niranjan instructed TRS cadre to focus on the Atchampet elections, while following Covid protocol. “I have recovered from Covid-19 and will tour in the district soon,” he said.

