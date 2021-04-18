Why ULB polls now, asks Uttam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday questioned the State Election Commission (SEC) if it was necessary to conduct elections to Urban Local Bodies while Covid-19 cases were soaring.

He was speaking on Saturday after TRS leader Ramasahayam Madhavi Reddy joined the Congress. Pointing out that the Health Minister had admitted to a shortage of beds, he said, “Do we need elections at this time? It is shameful of the officials to brazenly support the TRS,” he said.