Young couple killed in Sangareddy road accident

SANGAREDDY: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed in a road accident that happened near Allwyn Industries under Patancheru police station limits on Saturday. The deceased persons have been identified as Machcha Sridhar, 34, and his wife Machcha Deepika, 28.

The mishap happened when a speeding tipper rammed hit their scooter from the rear end. Though the victims were rushed to a local hospital, they succumbed to injuries soon. They were proceeding to Patancheru from Hyderabad.

While Sridhar worked in a private industry, his wife Deepika worked as a software engineer in Tech Mahindra. After autopsy, the bodies of the victim were handed over to their relatives.