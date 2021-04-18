YS Sharmila’s Udyoga Deeksha to end on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila’s Udyoga Deeksha reached its third day here on Saturday. As her blood pressure and sugar levels have constantly been depleting, it is said the leader has lost almost two kg weight. According to sources, Sharmila’s sugar levels dropped from 88 to 62 mg/dL, on Saturday. The deeksha will continue till 12 pm on Sunday.

It may be recalled that Sharmila launched the 72-hour-long hunger strike demanding that the State government release employment notifications. Though, her protest is scheduled to end on Sunday, Sharmila’s supporters will continue a relay hunger strike to pressurise the government. Speaking on the occasion, Sharmila slammed the TRS government for not appointing enough members in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

On Thursday, tension had built up as Sharmila fought with the police while on her way to her Lotus Pond residence from Indira Park after the latter asked her to end her three-day hunger strike prematurely. In this melee, her blouse was torn and the leader had sustained injuries.