10.48 lakh vaccine doses ‘available’ with Telangana, says Centre; but that’s half the story

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government, through an image shared on Twitter on Sunday, claimed that 10.48 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine doses are “available” with Telangana. However, the image came with a fine print.

The number of “available” vaccines includes the balance number of vaccines, which are left with the State government, and the vaccines that are in the pipeline to be provided to the States. There was, however, no clarity on how many vaccine doses are in the pipeline for the States and how many are the balance doses.

The data was shared on Twitter by the MyGovIndia handle of the Central government and also by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy. This image comes after the Telangana had stopped its Covid-19 vaccination drive, claiming the shortage of vaccines.

According to the data, Telangana has administered 30.4 lakh doses of the vaccine so far. India has administered 12.56 crore of vaccine doses so far, while 2.24 crore vaccine doses are available in the country.