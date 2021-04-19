Telangana: BJP leader, 28 others held for attacking cops

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Sirpur-Kagaznagar police, on Sunday, arrested BJP constituency in-charge P Harish Babu from a local private hospital, where the latter was reportedly undergoing treatment for Covid-like symptoms.

The saffron party leader was arrested for allegedly erecting tents in forest land, along with tribals in Kondapelli village in Penchakalpet mandal, demanding that the State government issue pattas for podu lands. During the protest held on April 8, the BJP leader, his followers and the local residents had clashed with police. As many as five police officers had suffered injuries during the clash. The protestors also damaged police vehicles.

After the arrest, Harish Babu, along with as many as 20 residents of Kondapelli village and eight residents of Rebenna village, was produced in front of the Sirpur (T) Court. They have been remanded to judicial custody till April 30.