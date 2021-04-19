STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Former MP Gundu Sudharani to be TRS’ mayoral candidate in Warangal

However, it may be mentioned here that the Padmashalis do not have any political prominence across the State, which might affect this move. 

Published: 19th April 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation office

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation office (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: At a time when elections to all Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) divisions are right around the corner, the ruling pink party is taking necessary steps not to repeat its debacle in Dubbaka and Hyderabad.

By the time the nomination filing process ended on Sunday, rumours that former Rajya Sabha MP Gundu Sudharani has been chosen by the TRS leadership as its mayoral candidate started surfacing in local political circles. Sudharani filed her nomination from Division-29 under GWMC limits on Sunday.

According to sources in the pink party, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already decided to field Sudharani as TRS’ mayoral candidate in the ensuing polls. While she is the State president of the ruling party’s women’s wing, the former parliamentarian belongs to the Padmashali community, which is the second-largest in Warangal after Munnuru Kapus. However, it may be mentioned here that the

Gundu Sudharani

Padmashalis do not have any political prominence across the State, which might affect this move. 

In the meantime, it is quite certain that if the aforementioned rumours are true, it will come as a shocker to several local leaders, close to party second-in-command KT Rama Rao, who have been vying for the mayoral seat. 

In particular, Nagurla Venkateshwarlu, chairman of the State Debt Relief Commission, has reportedly been working for the mayoral seat for quite some time now. Though he had initially received positive signs from the party leadership, Venkateshwarlu’s dreams got shot down at the last minute. 

In the meantime, another group of local leaders are also making efforts to ensure that a person from Munnuru Kapu community be chosen as the mayoral candidate. Several others are also lobbying hard for the post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation GWMC TRS Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp