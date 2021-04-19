Former MP Gundu Sudharani to be TRS’ mayoral candidate in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: At a time when elections to all Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) divisions are right around the corner, the ruling pink party is taking necessary steps not to repeat its debacle in Dubbaka and Hyderabad.

By the time the nomination filing process ended on Sunday, rumours that former Rajya Sabha MP Gundu Sudharani has been chosen by the TRS leadership as its mayoral candidate started surfacing in local political circles. Sudharani filed her nomination from Division-29 under GWMC limits on Sunday.

According to sources in the pink party, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already decided to field Sudharani as TRS’ mayoral candidate in the ensuing polls. While she is the State president of the ruling party’s women’s wing, the former parliamentarian belongs to the Padmashali community, which is the second-largest in Warangal after Munnuru Kapus. However, it may be mentioned here that the

Padmashalis do not have any political prominence across the State, which might affect this move.

In the meantime, it is quite certain that if the aforementioned rumours are true, it will come as a shocker to several local leaders, close to party second-in-command KT Rama Rao, who have been vying for the mayoral seat.

In particular, Nagurla Venkateshwarlu, chairman of the State Debt Relief Commission, has reportedly been working for the mayoral seat for quite some time now. Though he had initially received positive signs from the party leadership, Venkateshwarlu’s dreams got shot down at the last minute.

In the meantime, another group of local leaders are also making efforts to ensure that a person from Munnuru Kapu community be chosen as the mayoral candidate. Several others are also lobbying hard for the post.