Manthani case: Police to file chargesheet by May 7

PEDDAPALLI: In the murder case of High Court lawyers Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife PV Nagamani, the investigating officers are striving to file the chargesheet within stipulated time, as per directions of the High Court. The High Court has asked the police to submit the chargesheet by May 7. In addition, the police have also been asked to submit an interim report on the case investigation process.

Apart from Kunta Srinivas, the main accused, the police have also arrested six other people and questioned 150 people in connection with the case under Section 164 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure. The lawyer couple was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight at Kalvacherla in Ramagiri mandal on February 17.

In the chargesheet, the police have to include the autopsy report along with other inquiry and forensic lab reports. While the victims were being moved to Peddapalli Hospital, a video went viral, where Rao revealed Kunta Srinivas’ name.

The police are trying to ascertain the authenticity of the video through forensic experts.Sources say the video mentions the name of another person, but owing to the poor quality of audio, it still remains unknown.The next hearing on the case is on April 27.