Meeting with KTR: BJP likely to pull up its leaders after civic polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the BJP leadership is upset over former MLC N Ramachander Rao and a few others meeting IT Minister KT Rama Rao and asking him not to field a contestant for Lingojiguda division bypoll, it has deferred taking action on the issue till the completion of ensuing elections for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Ramachander Rao and the kin of late BJP corporator elect Akula Ramesh Goud meet KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, a day before the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection. Now, some of the BJP leaders believe that the TRS party has laid a trap for the BJP leaders to get an undue advantage in the election.

“Our leaders have tried to reach out to LB Nagar MLC D Sudheer Reddy to request them not to field a candidate in the byelection. It was Sudheer Reddy who offered to convene a meeting with KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan,” said a BJP state office bearer, who added that when the matter was taken up by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, he had declined the proposal of taking TRS’ help.

“Very recently, Ramachander Rao lost Graduates’ MLC election against TRS. He should have the basic sense to not make any requests to KTR under any circumstances,” said the BJP office bearer. Byelection for the Lingojiguda division was necessitated after the sudden demise of Ramesh Goud even before taking oath as a GHMC corporator. While the TRS party has announced that they will not field a contestant, the Congress is yet to take a decision on it.