Remdesivir sold in black for Rs 16,000 per vial

ADILABAD/ HYDERABAD: There is a shortage of Remdesivir drug in Adilabad district. As a result, patients are travelling to neighbouring districts and purchasing them in black for Rs 16,000 per vial, as the drug is only available in black.There is also lack of coordination between the RIMS’ staff and the district medical and health officials, due to which Covid patients are suffering. In fact, District Collector Rahul Raj is unable to give adequate time to handle Covid.

The wife of a patient suffering from Covid-19 and admitted in the hospital, who was facing repository issues, admitted that she purchased two vials of Remdesivir for Rs 16,000 each. After the drug was administered to get husband, it brought him some relief.Though the government is trying to reduce the price of the drug, its shortage is making it expensive.

A senior official of the health department said due to lack of awareness, doctors and nurses in RIMS don’t know the procedure to be followed in terms of uploading information online if someone is given Remdesivir. As a result, in some cases they are not administering the drug at all, even if it is available.

DMHO Narender Rathod said a a total of 180 beds had been arranged for in government schools, for people who were in quarantine. However, most people under quarantine still chose to get admitted in RIMS, as the hospital also had oxygen beds, Rathod said. As per the government’s instructions, 110 regular beds, 295 oxygen beds and 105 ICU beds have been arranged at RIMS for Covid patients.Two held for selling injection at exorbitant price in Hyd

The Rachakonda police, on Sunday, arrested two persons for allegedly selling Covifor injection at exorbitant prices, at Vanasthalipuram. The arrested persons have been identified as Paidishetty Rajesh Kumar, a medical store owner, and Gangabhari Mahesh, a sales person of Hetero drugs. Each injection which is priced at Rs 3,500, was being sold for Rs 14,500 by the miscreants.