YS Sharmila ends stir, reads out suicide note of youth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila became emotional reading out a suicide note of an unemployed youth while ending her 72-hour hunger strike ‘Udyoga Deeksha’ at her residence on Sunday. Expressing confidence that she will form the government after next elections, she said she would fill all the existing vacancies.

Breaking her fast by taking lemon juice offered by the family members of G Ravindra Naik, a PhD scholar who had died by suicide over unemployment, Sharmila also offered financial assistance to the bereaved family.

She said that her supporters would continue the protests until the TRS government issue job notifications. She also demanded that the State government enhance the age limit for job aspirants.Mocking the Chief Minister, Sharmila advised the former to rather close down all universities and “provide sheeps for rearing to students”, as he failed to ensure enough employment opportunities. She demanded that a murder case be booked against KCR for instigating unemployed youngsters to take their lives.

“Before rising to power, KCR said that there won’t be any contract employment in Telangana. Everybody thought that contract jobs will be regularised. But, now it is clear that he meant to remove all of them,” Sharmila said.