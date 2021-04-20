48-year-old COVID positive woman, denied entry to Gandhi Hospital, dies in ambulance

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 48-year-old Covid-positive woman from Shamirpet, suffering from breathlessness, who was denied admission in Gandhi Hospital on Sunday afternoon, died later in the evening on her way back home in an ambulance. The woman’s son, Madasu Pradeep, shot a heart-rendering video of his helpless situation when he was in Gandhi Hospital, with his mother beside him inside an ambulance, trying hard to breathe through an oxygen mask.

Pradeep later hired a bulldozer for his mother’s body to be transported for her funeral. “We did not get an ambulance quickly when my mother was alive. We did not have any hope of getting one when she was dead,” he said.

Gandhi Hospital authorities did not respond when asked about the incident. Pradeep said that his mother, Jayamma, had undergone the Rapid Antigen Test on Tuesday last week at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Shamirpet. After the test, the PHC staff informally communicated that she had tested positive for Covid-19. However, on Sunday, when Jayamma suffered breathlessness, her son first took her to a private hospital at Lothkunta near Secunderabad. However, looking at the serious condition of his mother, the hospital did not admit her. He later went to another hospital at Gandimaisamma, but that hospital also denied admission to her.

Pradeep said, “From the private hospital, I called 108 for an ambulance, but they took a lot of time. Finally, I took a private ambulance and went to Gandhi Hospital. When we reached there, my mother’s condition had worsened. I begged the hospital staff to admit her. At the private hospital, the staff at least checked the health condition of my mother but in Gandhi Hospital, no one bothered to even do that.”

He further said, “They demanded a report mentioning that my mother was Covid-19 positive. I told them that we did not receive a report and were just informally communicated about the same, but they did not listen. They even told me to go to some lab and get my mother tested, without any regard for her serious condition. Finally, I left from there and on my way back home, she died.”