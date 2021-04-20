Arvind asks GHMC staff to prioritise sanitation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar warned officials that laxity in implementing sanitation measures would be met with severe action. “Monsoon will arrive in two months, and the spread of diseases must be prevented by removing garbage from roads every day,” he told officials.

He announced that the Covid-19 Control Room at the GHMC head office, which was shut down a while ago, would be reopened soon. A team led by a senior nodal officer will be appointed to provide information on issues pertaining to Covid-19 issues and the steps being taken to control the pandemic in the city.

Kumar directed zonal commissioners and deputy commissioners to speak to the RMOs/Superintendents of Osmania, Gandhi, NIMS, Fever and Koti hospitals, and find out the methods they were adopting to dispose bio-medical waste and face masks.In a review meeting, the Principal Secretary said that MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao was particular about lifting garbage on a regular basis in the city.

“All the officers should be on the field at 5 am to ensure the garbage is lifted regularly. The ZCs and DCs should take a decision on procurement of additional vehicles as per requirement. Officials should check whether all the vehicles and staff are coming on time or not. Any dereliction in discharging of duties will be viewed seriously and stringent action will be initiated against officials concerned,” he said.