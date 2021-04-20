Drunk constable driving car caused Shamshabad accident, say police  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating the accident which had claimed the lives of six migrant workers at Shamshabad on Sunday evening found that the mishap was caused by a constable deputed to Madhapur police station, who was allegedly driving his car in an inebriated condition. He was accompanied by a homeguard and another friend, both of whom were drunk.

The constable named Giriprasad tried to overtake another vehicle and got in the way of the lorry that the victims were travelling in. The lorry driver, in a bid to avoid hitting the car, swerved the vehicle off the road. The lorry overturned with several passengers on it, all of whom were migrant workers returning home from the weekly market in Shamshabad.

Meanwhile, one more person injured in the mishap died while undergoing treatment on Monday, taking the death toll to seven. The condition of another injured woman continues to be critical, police said. The lorry driver escaped unhurt.Inspector of RGIA police station P Vijay Kumar said that Giriprasad, homeguard Sangameshwar and their friend Mallesh had gone to Yadagirigutta where they had partied. All three of them had consumed alcohol. The accident occurred while they were on their way back to Hyderabad.

After the accident, the trio had fled the scene and left their car behind. Police later caught them and tested them for drunken driving. Though Giriprasad’s breathalyzer test revealed no alcohol in his blood, the other two admitted that he was under the influence at the time of the incident. Vijay Kumar said that cases have been registered against Giriprasad, as well as the lorry driver for transporting people in a lorry.