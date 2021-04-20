STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Drunk constable driving car caused Shamshabad accident, say police  

He was accompanied by a homeguard and another friend, both of whom were drunk. 

Published: 20th April 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

The accident claimed the lives of seven migrant workers.

The accident claimed the lives of seven migrant workers.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Cyberabad police investigating the accident which had claimed the lives of six migrant workers at Shamshabad on Sunday evening found that the mishap was caused by a constable deputed to Madhapur police station, who was allegedly driving his car in an inebriated condition. He was accompanied by a homeguard and another friend, both of whom were drunk. 

The constable named Giriprasad tried to overtake another vehicle and got in the way of the lorry that the victims were travelling in. The lorry driver, in a bid to avoid hitting the car, swerved the vehicle off the road. The lorry overturned with several passengers on it, all of whom were migrant workers returning home from the weekly market in Shamshabad.   

Meanwhile, one more person injured in the mishap died while undergoing treatment on Monday, taking the death toll to seven. The condition of another injured woman continues to be critical, police said. The lorry driver escaped unhurt.Inspector of RGIA police station P Vijay Kumar said that Giriprasad, homeguard Sangameshwar and their friend Mallesh had gone to Yadagirigutta where they had partied. All three of them had consumed alcohol. The accident occurred while they were on their way back to Hyderabad.

After the accident, the trio had fled the scene and left their car behind. Police later caught them and tested them for drunken driving. Though Giriprasad’s breathalyzer test revealed no alcohol in his blood, the other two admitted that he was under the influence at the time of the incident. Vijay Kumar said that cases have been registered against Giriprasad, as well as the lorry driver for transporting people in a lorry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drunk constable Drunk driving Shamshabad accident
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp