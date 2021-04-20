Govt beds vacant, but private hospitals are full in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the State, the trust in public healthcare system of Telangana seems to be low among State residents, as indicated by the numbers shared by the government for the number of beds occupied in the government and private hospitals. As per the media bulletin by the Telangana government, in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, as many as 418 ICU beds and 1,611 beds with oxygen lines were vacant in various hospitals as on Sunday.

These include, 162 ICU beds and 798 beds with oxygen lines in Gandhi Hospital; 55 ICU beds and 473 beds with oxygen lines at TIMS Gachibowli. Moreover, many small- and medium-sized private hospitals are facing challenges to procure oxygen, whereas the government hospitals have liquid oxygen tanks available in their premises.

In the GHMC limits, of the 118 private hospitals just in Hyderabad, around 48 hospitals neither had a vacant ICU bed nor a bed with oxygen line on Sunday. The beds are completely occupied in almost all well-known private and corporate hospitals in the city. Same is the condition in the neighbouring Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts.

Even the isolation facilities started in the city by the State government, for people who cannot isolate themselves in their houses, are not finding many takers as of now. When Express visited the Nizamia

Tibbi hospital in Charminar, which is one of the isolation centres with 225 beds and an oxygen facility, only around 10 members were found to be isolating at the premises.