STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Govt beds vacant, but private hospitals are full in Telangana

These include, 162 ICU beds and 798 beds with oxygen lines in Gandhi Hospital; 55 ICU beds and 473 beds with oxygen lines at TIMS Gachibowli. 

Published: 20th April 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital Beds

India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the State, the trust in public healthcare system of Telangana seems to be low among State residents, as indicated by the numbers shared by the government for the number of beds occupied in the government and private hospitals. As per the media bulletin by the Telangana government, in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, as many as 418 ICU beds and 1,611 beds with oxygen lines were vacant in various hospitals as on Sunday. 

These include, 162 ICU beds and 798 beds with oxygen lines in Gandhi Hospital; 55 ICU beds and 473 beds with oxygen lines at TIMS Gachibowli. Moreover, many small- and medium-sized private hospitals are facing challenges to procure oxygen, whereas the government hospitals have liquid oxygen tanks available in their premises. 

In the GHMC limits, of the 118 private hospitals just in Hyderabad, around 48 hospitals neither had a vacant ICU bed nor a bed with oxygen line on Sunday. The beds are completely occupied in almost all well-known private and corporate hospitals in the city. Same is the condition in the neighbouring Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts. 

Even the isolation facilities started in the city by the State government, for people who cannot isolate themselves in their houses, are not finding many takers as of now. When Express visited the Nizamia 
Tibbi hospital in Charminar, which is one of the isolation centres with 225 beds and an oxygen facility, only around 10 members were found to be isolating at the premises. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana private hospitals hospital beds
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp