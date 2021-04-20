Hyderabad Mayor continues sanitation inspection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi was greeted by heaps of garbage dumped by the roadside, yet again on Monday, when she continued her surprise inspections of the ongoing sanitation drive in the city. The drive was taken up as per the instructions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

The Mayor went around the Secunderabad zone and assessed the progress of the sanitation drive. She observed that in many areas the civic workers take days to clear garbage piled up by the roadside.

She also lambasted the officials for not fixing dysfunctional biometric machines and pulling up sanitation workers who discharge duties without wearing uniforms. During the inspections, which started at 6 am and continued till 11 am, the Mayor urged the locals to handover waste bags directly to the GHMC garbage collectors.

Spraying of disinfectants continues for second day

Intensive sanitisation drive by spraying of sodium hypochlorite solution across the city continued for the second day, in wake of rising Covid-19 cases. The drive is being taken up by the Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM).

The DRF teams will be covering the entire city in a phased manner in the next few days.To speed up the spraying process, EVDM is set to engage 18 retrofitted water tankers for a period of 30 days for spraying of the sodium hypochlorite solution at public places under GHMC limits.