Over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From 313 odd cases on March 19 to 4,009 cases on April 18, the number of new cases in Telangana have risen by nearly 13 times, all within a month’s time.

Sunday was no less, with the State’s active cases rising to touch 39,154.

A month ago in March, in comparison, the State had just recorded 2,434 cases of Covid- 19.

The active cases across the two months has grown by 15 times, due to the slow rate of recoveries.

The daily caseload of 4,009 was on the lower side as only 83,089 tests were conducted as against the 1 lakh tests usually conducted.

The GHMC limits saw 705 cases on Sunday, followed by Medchal with 363 and Nizamabad with 360 cases. A total of 14 deaths were recorded in the State on Sunday.