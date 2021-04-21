58-year-old beats first wife to death in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over an objection raised against recommending the name of his second wife’s son for a job, a 58-year-old man beat his first wife to death the Mahadevpur forest area in Jayashankar- Bhupalpally district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Bandari Lakshmi (54), a resident of Venkateshwarlaplly village in Ghanapur mandal.

According to police, Bandari Odelu, an employee of Singareni Collieries Company Limit, took voluntary retirement and wanted to get the job for the son he has through his second wife Suguna. However, Lakshmi, who gave birth to four daughters, opposed his decision.

On Tuesday morning, Odelu and Lakshmi went to Kaleshwaram temple. On their way back, when they stopped at Mahadevpur village for lunch, he took Lakshmi to an isolated place and hit her with a stick, killing her on the spot. Later, Odelu surrendered at the Mahadevpur police station. Speaking to Express, Mahadevpur Inspector P Kiran said that the accused has been taken into custody and has been booked.