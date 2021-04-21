5,926 fresh COVID cases, 18 deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 5,926 cases on Monday, taking the active caseload to 42,853. The number of deaths in the State has also jumped to 18 in the last 24 hours. The Statewide death toll now stands at 1,856. At least 13,622 patients are hospitalised, and of them, 4,159 are on ventilator/ICU support, and 7,085 are on oxygen support.

The State government on Tuesday released data on the micro-containment zones that have been set up in each district. There are a total of 363 containment zones -- Nizamabad has the highest with 58 zones, followed by Hyderabad with 52 zones. Medchal and Rangareddy only have 18 and 21 containment zones.