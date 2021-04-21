Decks cleared for filling 50,000 vacancies in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Central government approving the amendments to the existing zonal system, the stage is all set to fill recruit 50,000 employees in the government sector. As per the amendments, the newly created Mulugu and Narayanpet were included in the zones while Vikarabad was deleted from Jogulamba zone and added it to Charminar zone.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification making amendments to the Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order, 2018.

With the assent from President Ram Nath Kovind, the Ministry of Home Affairs published the Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment), Amendment, Order, 2021 in the Gazette.

It may be recalled that the State government decided to fill up 50,000 job vacancies in various State government departments. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar already held a preliminary review and tentatively arrived on the number of vacancies in various departments and the notifications are likely to be issued shortly.

It may be recalled that the State government created seven zones, two multi-zones in 2018. Zone 1 to Zone 4 will come under Multi-zone 1 and Zone 5 to 7 under Multi-zone 2. The officials identified the district, zone, multi-zone and State cadre posts, subject to the final approval of the State government.