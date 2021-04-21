Governor, KCR extend Rama Navami greetings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended Sri Rama Navami greetings to the people on Tuesday.

The CM requested people to watch the Rama Navami celebrations at Bhadrachalam online. He prayed to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita to shower their blessings on people in the State and help them lead comfortable lives.

The Governor said that the celestial Kalyana Mahotsavam of Sri Rama with his consort Sita was celebrated on this holy occasion. Sri Rama was the remover of all fears and sins and a person of all noble qualities.