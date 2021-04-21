Govts must decide on curfew, not courts: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday demanded that the night curfew in the State should start at 10 pm instead of 9 pm. He also demanded that milk and other staple food items be included in the list of exempted services.

Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “I request @TelanganaCS @TelanganaCMO to amend the GO so that - (1) curfew starts at 10 PM instead of 9 PM & people can make their way back home after work (2) milk & other staple food items are included in list of exempted services @KTRTRS” (sic).

“Yesterday (Monday), the Telangana High Court instructed the State govt to decide on night curfew in 48 hours or it would issue orders. Today, State govt imposed night curfew. Courts deciding on policy matters is unfortunate. This harms our constitutional scheme of separation of powers.

Last year @PMOIndia issued a farmaan imposing lockdown with 4 hours notice. It had a devastating impact on India’s poor but it also violated exclusive powers of states. This year, we are seeing a different kind of encroachment on powers of state govt, it’s not a healthy sign.

Policy questions are to be decided by state govts & they can be held accountable. It’s not acceptable for Courts or Central Govt to encroach. Delhi’s hasty lockdown is also re-enacting the humanitarian crisis from last year, with migrant workers thronging to leave.

Lockdowns are harmful for the vulnerable. But they also MAKE people vulnerable. The risks of lockdown can only be estimated by states. If they decide on lockdown; lack of empathy can cause severe harm. Let’s not compel poor people to make a choice between hunger and Covid,” Asad said in series of tweets.