Mallanna Sagar oustees refuse to vacate village

Mallanna Sagar

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET:  Irked by the media statements issued by the officials, claiming that Mallanna Sagar oustees have agreed to vacate Etigadda Kistapur village, the local residents on Tuesday declared that they have no intention to do that until and unless their demands are met. The villagers took an unanimous decision to this effect during an emergency meeting, which was presided over by Sarpanch D Pratap Reddy.

After the meeting, the residents also shot off a letter to the District Collector making it clear that they are not ready to vacate their village until the government pays them all the compensation as promised. For the last couple of days, the officials have been giving statements in the media saying that they have spoken to the village elders and they have agreed to vacate the village. 

Residents of Etigadda Kistapur village engrossed in a discussion on Tuesday

During the meeting, which was attended by a large number of village elders and women as well as youth, expressed their anger over false claims made by the officials. “We will be losing all our farmlands and houses for the Mallanna Sagar project. Instead of being sympathetic towards us, the officials are asking us to vacate the village. They say that the compensation will paid after 15 days,” the villagers said. 

Speaking to Express, Sarpanch Pratap Reddy said: “In the past, the officials had promised to treat the oustees well and provide all the compensation they deserve. Now, they are making false claims of convincing the village elders. They have only called a handful of residents for the meetings, for which I was not invited. Our villagers have lost everything for this project. We will not vacate the village unless we get the full compensation due to us.”

