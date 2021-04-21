Portal for police verification launched in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To make the process of issuing Police Verification Certificate (PVC) and Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) easier, the Telangana police has launched an automated online verification platform called i-Verify. People willing to avail the service can do it through the Telangana State police website www.tspolice.gov.in. District-wise helplines are also provided for any clarifications.

PCC certificates are essential for those applying for jobs in Central and State government departments, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), defence establishments and private companies for background and antecedent verification. PVC is essential for people travelling abroad for studies, employment, business and immigration.