Saffron rift: Bandi blasts BJP leaders who called on KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Tuesday, said the party has set up a three-member fact-finding committee to probe the actual circumstances that drove former MLC N Ramchander Rao and kin of Akula Ramesh Goud to meet IT Minister K T Rama Rao. The BJP leaders had met Rama Rao with an appeal that the TRS stay away from contesting the Lingojiguda division. The Lingojiguda byelection was necessitated after the untimely death of BJP Corporator-elect Akula Ramesh Goud.

Following this, Rama Rao announced that the TRS would not field its candidate in the Lingojiguda division of the GHMC. The meeting, however, appears to have left top BJP leaders miffed which was evident in Sanjay’s statement.

“The BJP won in all the divisions in LB Nagar Assembly constituency in GHMC elections and was prepared to face the byelection. Therefore, the party has taken a serious view of some leaders meeting KTR in person without informing either the State president or Central Minister G Kishan Reddy or OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman, party’s national vice-president DK Aruna or former national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao.”

Categorically stating that meeting a political rival would harm the party’s interests, Sanjay said, “When Kishan Reddy and Laxman were available in Hyderabad, it was a premature decision on part of these leaders to meet KTR.” A day before the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, Ramchander Rao and some other BJP leaders met Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.