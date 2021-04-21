Telangana starts live dashboard for bed availability as hospitalisations for Covid cross 15,000-mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Health Department has now launched a live bed availability tracking link for the convenience of patients infected by coronavirus and requiring hospitalisation.

The link was released on Wednesday when the state reported 6,542 cases of Covid-19.

The active cases in the state are now at 46,488 cases of which as per the bed availability data, nearly 15,855 are hospitalised.

At present, nearly 27,306 beds continue to be available across the state.

The live bed tracking data comes after the government faced severe criticism for the outdated data on the state medical bulletin that was released.

As per the accounts of several individuals, the bed data furnished in the bulletin was not up to date and the people following that and heading to hospitals with beds were being turned away.

The link of the bed availability can be accessed here or here.

Meanwhile, cases are sharply rising across the state. As per Wednesday’s bulletin highest caseload was reported in GHMC with 898 cases, followed by Medchal with 570 cases and Rangareddy with 532 cases.

The number of micro-containment zones has also increased to 491 from 363 zones from the previous day on Tuesday.