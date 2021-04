By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a suspected case of drunken driving, an SUV knocked down three woman labourers on NH 44 at Nandigama of Cyberabad, killing them on the spot. The driver and the passengers left the vehicle and fled the spot, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Mekaguda X roads. Due to the impact of the hit, the women walking on the highway were flung into the air and landed near an underpass below the highway. A search is on for the driver and passengers.