STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Varaprasad Reddy blames Centre for Covid crisis

This has led to poor facilities for research.

Published: 21st April 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational photo (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Shantha Biotechnics founder-president Dr KI Varaprasad Reddy on Tuesday expressed concern over lack of government support for research to come up with lasting solutions to crises that are triggered by the likes of Coronavirus.

Speaking to Express, he said that government had consistently failed to accord priority to healthcare.

“Had public health been a priority, we  would have had a better infrastructure by now. The budget allocation for public health in India is a mere 4.2 per cent of the budget, of which the Centre bears only 1.6 per cent. In other countries, it is a whopping 15 per cent,” he said. 

He finds fault with the government for not bestowing any incentives on companies for research, and points to the fact that no rebate is being given in Income Tax on money spent on R & D. This has led to poor facilities for research. “When a calamity of Covid-19 dimension hits the country, the government, in a knee jerk reaction, comes forward allocating up to Rs 3,000 crore. How can one justify this,” he asks.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KI Varaprasad Reddy Shantha Biotechnics COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp