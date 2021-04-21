What you need to know about night curfew in Telangana
Published: 21st April 2021 08:28 AM
All kinds of offices and commercial establishments must down their shutters by 8 pm, barring hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and all other companies dealing with the supply of essential services. Essential services include:
Impose curfew but maintain restraint: DGP
Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy on Tuesday instructed the police force to maintain restraint with citizens while implementing the night curfew orders
All commercial establishments and market spaces have to be closed by 8 pm, so that people can reach home by 9 pm
Goods transport vehicles should not be stopped
Police told to ensure smooth movement of patients, vehicles carrying essentials
Officers told to hold meetings with stakeholders to create awareness on the restrictions
People coming in by trains and flights will be allowed to travel by showing their tickets
People travelling in inter-district and inter-state buses are also allowed to move, by producing their tickets
Checkpoints set up in different parts of city and across the State. People urged not to step out during curfew unless it is an emergency