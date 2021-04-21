What you need to know about night curfew in Telangana

By Express News Service

All kinds of offices and commercial establishments must down their shutters by 8 pm, barring hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and all other companies dealing with the supply of essential services. Essential services include:

Impose curfew but maintain restraint: DGP

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy on Tuesday instructed the police force to maintain restraint with citizens while implementing the night curfew orders

All commercial establishments and market spaces have to be closed by 8 pm, so that people can reach home by 9 pm

Goods transport vehicles should not be stopped

Police told to ensure smooth movement of patients, vehicles carrying essentials

Officers told to hold meetings with stakeholders to create awareness on the restrictions

People coming in by trains and flights will be allowed to travel by showing their tickets

People travelling in inter-district and inter-state buses are also allowed to move, by producing their tickets

Checkpoints set up in different parts of city and across the State. People urged not to step out during curfew unless it is an emergency

