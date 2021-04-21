Woman’s body abandoned at burial ground in Telangana

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : The body of an elderly woman was abandoned at the burial ground in Pragathinagar area of Nizamabad town. According to Fourth Town Sub Inspector (SI) K Sandeep, two unknown persons brought the dead body to burial ground in an auto on Monday afternoon. However, they left the place after informing the watchman that they will soon return with materials required for the ritual. As they failed to return till late in the night, the watchman informed police. After shifting the body to the GGH mortuary, police said that they will be able to solve the case within 24 hours.