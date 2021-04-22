30% Covid patients in Telangana from other States, claims government official

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 30 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in Telangana are patients who came from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and other States, to seek treatment here, a top government official told Express. The Telangana government had initially decided to deny entry to the people of other States, said the official, but allowed them nevertheless “as they are also Indians.”

On the shortage of oxygen cylinders, the official said it was purely under the control of the Central government. “We are taking all the measures required. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has given us a free hand to take appropriate decisions,” the official said.

Facilities available in the State were among the reasons for the patients from neighbouring States to opt for Telangana, the official said. “We have readied over 41,000 beds, against the just 20,000 beds that were put in place in the first wave of Covid-19,” the official said.