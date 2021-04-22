STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After fiasco, Gandhi Hospital to admit patients without Covid reports

A man in protective gear outside the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Following  the incident of a 48-year-old woman from Shamirpet dying on Sunday after being denied admission to Gandhi Hospital for not furnishing a Covid-19 test report, the hospital’s Superintendent Dr M Raja Rao issued instructions to all heads of departments and faculty that they must admit any patient coming to the hospital without insisting for a Covid-19 test report. He added that there should be no delay in the provision of treatment.

The Superintendent issued strict instructions to even the police personnel and security staff deployed at Gandhi Hospital to not stop any vehicles or ambulances ferrying in patients, and to also not demand Covid-19 test reports from them. 

A similar set of instructions were also issued by the office of the Director of Medical Education (DME) on Wednesday to hospitals under the DME’s jurisdiction. In a separate message issued by the Gandhi Hospital Superintendent, he said that the hospital was not facing any oxygen shortage despite many cases pouring in. He added that the hospital was equipped with two liquid oxygen tanks of 20,000 liters and 6,000 liters capacities, that were being refilled periodically. 

Dr M Raja Rao appealed to the masses to take all necessary precautions and protect themselves from getting infected with Covid-19, pointing out that the hospital’s staff was stretched beyond their capacities to serve and were working hard since the past one year to protect the lives of patients.

POLICE, SECURITY ASKED TO NOT STOP ANY VEHICLES
After denying admission to a 48-year-old woman who later died, the Superintendent has issued strict instructions to the police personnel and security staff deployed at Gandhi Hospital to not stop any vehicles or ambulances ferrying in patients, and to not demand Covid-19 test reports from them 
 

