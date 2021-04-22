Cases rise at alarming rate in erstwhile Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The number of Covid-19 cases have been rising steeply in both Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. According to officials, about 900 positive cases were reported in Khammam and 412 in Bhadradri Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Health officials say hundreds of cases are being reported every day for the past one week, as citizens are not following Covid-19 rules. Another reason for the spread of the virus is Bhadradri Kothagudem’s proximity to Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, as many people from these States come to the district. Locals say there is a shortage of beds, oxygen and injections in government hospitals, a claim the officials deny.