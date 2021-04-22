Denied ticket, TRS worker tries to end life

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Irked over not getting a party ticket to contest in the elections to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), a TRS worker climbed atop a mobile phone tower and threatened to end his life by jumping, on Wednesday. The party worker, identified as Darshan Singh, is a resident of Division-9.

Darshan Singh alleged that the party’s local leadership sidelined its cadre and gave B-forms to several others during the nomination filing process. He also slammed Warangal (West) MLA D Vinay Bhaskar stating that it was the legislator who denied him a party ticket.“I have been working for the pink party ever since its formation. I have done a lot for TRS’ development,” he said.

On learning about the incident, local police rushed to the spot and tried to persuade him to come down. In the meantime, Vinay Bhaskar talked to Darshan Singh over phone and assured him a good post in the party. With the assurance from the MLA, Darshan Singh climbed down the cell tower.