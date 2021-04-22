Government hospitals will get four lakh Remdesivir vials: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than four lakh doses of Remdesivir, which is being widely used for treating Covid-19, will be made available at all the government hospitals in about a week’s time. In statement issued here on Wednesday, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that an assurance to this effect was made to him by the manufacturers of the drug during discussions he had with them following instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

As there is a shortage in supply of the drug, following a surge in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, the Minister held talks with the drug manufacturers as Remdesivir proved to be efficacious for those patients who are kept on oxygen following breathlessness.

Hetero drug retail outlet goes online

Keeping in mind the increase in demand for Remdisivir, Rama Rao asked the pharma companies to ramp up production and supply the drug to the government hospitals.Meanwhile, Hetero drug manufacturers have shifted their retail outlet for Remdesivir drug to the online mode, within two days of opening a retail outlet. The information was put out at the gate of the retail outlet in Moosapet on Wednesday after large crowds continued to gather near the gates.

The patient’s bystander can now send a WhatsApp or SMS message on 91338-96969 with requisite details including — name of the patient, name of the attender, attender’s mobile number, hospital’s name, patient’s IP number, city and number of vials required.

It is learnt that the move was made after several cases of individuals standing in a queue and selling the drug in the black market came forth. In the last four days alone, at least four cases have been booked by various police stations with regard to hoarding and black-marketing of the drug at rates as high as `20,000 per vial, when the MRP is Rs 3,400.

