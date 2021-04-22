K Chandrasekhar Rao undergoes six tests, is stable, say doctors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three days after he tested positive for Covid-19, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday underwent six types of tests at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda in the city. According to sources, the Chief Minister’s health condition was stable. After the tests, he returned to his farmhouse in Erravalli. Doctors conducted Chest CT Scan, C-Reactive Proteins (CRP), D-dimer, Interleukin-6 (IL-6), liver function test (LFT) and complete blood picture (CBP).

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had tested positive for Covid-19 three days ago, seen at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda on Wednesday

The Chest CT scan and IL-6 were meant to assess the effect of the Coronavirus. The D-dimer is to rule out a blood clot. All tests were completed in 20 minutes, and were conducted under the supervision of the Chief Minister’s personal doctor MV Rao. The CM’s son and Minister KT Rama Rao, MP Joginipally Santhosh Kumar and other members of Rao’s family were also present at the hospital. Rao tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19.

The functioning of Rao’s lungs was normal and no infection was detected, an official release from the CMO stated. The doctors colleted blood samples for routine check-ups and the test reports would be available on Thursday.