STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao undergoes six tests, is stable, say doctors

 Three days after he tested positive for Covid-19, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday underwent six types of tests at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda in the city.

Published: 22nd April 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   Three days after he tested positive for Covid-19, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday underwent six types of tests at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda in the city. According to sources, the Chief Minister’s health condition was stable. After the tests, he returned to his farmhouse in Erravalli. Doctors conducted Chest CT Scan, C-Reactive Proteins (CRP), D-dimer, Interleukin-6 (IL-6), liver function test (LFT) and complete blood picture (CBP).

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had tested positive for Covid-19 three days ago, seen at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda on Wednesday

The Chest CT scan and IL-6 were meant to assess the effect of the Coronavirus. The D-dimer is to rule out a blood clot. All tests were completed in 20 minutes, and were conducted under the supervision of the Chief Minister’s personal doctor MV Rao. The CM’s son and Minister KT Rama Rao, MP Joginipally Santhosh Kumar and other members of Rao’s family were also present at the hospital. Rao tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19. 

The functioning of Rao’s lungs was normal and no infection was detected, an official release from the CMO stated. The doctors colleted blood samples for routine check-ups and the test reports would be available on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp