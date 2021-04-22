KLIS water joins Manjeera in Kamareddy

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speaking to Express, Nizamsagar project Chief Engineer (CE) T Srinivas said that a total of six tmcft water will reach the dam from the Kondapochamma reservoir soon.

Godavari water flows into Manjeera river in Kamareddy, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: It was a dream come true moment for the farmers in erstwhile Nizamabad district when the Godavari water, after crossing a distance of 111 km, during which it filled 39 check dams and four traditional dams to the brim, finally merged with the Manjeera river at Gollingala village of Nagireddypet mandal, 15 km away from the Nizamsagar project site, on Wednesday evening. 

After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao released the Godavari water from the Kondapochamma project into Haldi Vagu at Avusalapalli village in Wargal mandal on April 6, it took 15 days for the water to reach Manjeera river. The water was released as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). 

Speaking to Express, Nizamsagar project Chief Engineer (CE) T Srinivas said that a total of six tmcft water will reach the dam from the Kondapochamma reservoir soon. Of this six tmcft, one tmcft water will reach Nizamsagar project in seven days. The officials are currently discharging about 1,650 cusecs of water from Kondapochamma into the Haldi Vagu, he added.

Terming the arrival of Godavari water a “historic moment”, Assembly Speaker and Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that this would effectively put an end to the hardships being faced by farmers in the district. “It is because Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted the Nizamsagar project to brim with water throughout the year that he decided to lift Godavari water from Kondapochamma project.

This is a historic moment and full credit goes to the Chief Minister,” Srinivas Reddy said and thanked the TRS supremo on behalf of the ryots of erstwhile Nizamabad district.“This is the happiest day of my life. Now, with no hassles, the ryots can cultivate any crop they want. The Nizamsagar project will soon get back its past glory,” the Speaker added.

