STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Met KTR accidentally, claims Ramchander Rao

Ramchander Rao, however, said that he would not defend his meeting with the KTR.

Published: 22nd April 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

N Ramchander Rao

N Ramchander Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao has claimed that he met MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao “accidentally” and that he had no intention of meeting him, while explaining to the party why he met him at a time when TRS was the BJP’s political rival.Ramchander Rao met Rama Rao, without clearance from the party leadership,  and sought his help to make the byelection to Lingojiguda division of the GHMC unanimous in favour of BJP. As it amounted breach of discipline, Ramchander Rao was asked to appear before a three-member fact-finding committee where he said he was taken to Pragathi Bhavan without being told as to whom he was going to meet.  

The BJP leader told Express: “When I spoke to LB Nagar MLA (TRS) D Sudheer Reddy for making the Lingojiguda election unanimous, he first asked us to meet him at Erramanzil. Later, he asked us to go to Begumpet. The moment he said Begumpet, I thought the meeting with him would be at Haritha Tourism Plaza Hotel. Later, he told us that the TRS Rangareddy district meeting was taking place inside Pragathi Bhavan and asked us to come in for a discussion with party district leaders. So, we went inside the Pragathi Bhavan to make the election unanimous in favour of the BJP. There we accidentally met KTR.”

Ramchander Rao, however, said that he would not defend his meeting with the KTR. He had only accompanied the family members of Akula Ramesh Goud, after whose death a byelection was necessitated for Lingojiguda division in LB Nagar Assembly constituency, the former MLC explained.

He’s lying: Sudheer Reddy
However, Sudheer Reddy, speaking to Express, dismissed Ramchander Rao’s version as hogwash. Ramchander Rao is lying after his meeting with KTR recoiled on him.  He said, “When Ramchander Rao called asking not to field a contestant in Lingojiguda election, I categorically told them to formally request KTR. I informed him the time to meet KTR at Pragathi Bhavan well in advance. Ramachander Rao, BJP Rangareddy district president Sama Ranga Reddy and a few other corporators came to Pragathi Bhavan only to meet KTR.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramchander Rao
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp