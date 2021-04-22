STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scary trend: Test positivity rate in 17 districts higher than Telangana’s average of 3.9%

According to the latest district-wise data, as many as 1,29,637 tests were conducted on April 17, with 5,093 positive cases detected on the day.

A large number of migrant workers wait at the Secunderabad railway station  to board a train to their natives states, on Wednesday | Vinay Madapu

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In what can be described as a disturbing development, at least 17 out of 33 districts in Telangana have been reporting higher test positivity rate (TPR) than State’s average of 3.9 per cent. The district-wise data analysed by Express found that 17 districts, predominantly in the western and northwestern parts of the State, were having TPR higher than the State’s average. 

According to the latest district-wise data, as many as 1,29,637 tests were conducted on April 17, with 5,093 positive cases detected on the day. However, considering the caseload, some districts have been conducting lower number of tests. But on the whole, testing in State has nearly doubled within a month’s time from approximately 50,000 to more than one lakh tests.

The highest test positivity rate was seen in Kamareddy, where for every 100 individuals tested, nearly 7.09 per cent tested positive. The district recorded 232 positive cases out of 3,269 tests conducted. This is double that of the State where only 3.9 per cent of tests among 100 individuals returned positive.

Close on heels of Kamareddy were Nirmal (6.3 per cent), Medchal (6.2 per cent), Nagarkurnool (6.1 per cent), Yadadri (6.01 per cent), Jagtial (6.01 per cent). Each of these districts have been conducting between 2,000 to 7,000 tests per day.In Nalgonda, where a bypoll was held recently, there was a sharp rise in TPR of 5.9 per cent, which indicates poor testing in the district.

Comments

