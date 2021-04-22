STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second wave jolts Telangana to finally set up testing labs in districts

It has been more than a year since the pandemic struck, but many districts in Telangana do not have virology labs yet.

Published: 22nd April 2021 09:54 AM

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It has been more than a year since the pandemic struck, but many districts in Telangana do not have virology labs yet. Now that the second wave of Covid-19 is taking its toll on public health, the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) has issued tenders calling for establishment of viral research and diagnostic laboratories in 12 districts.

These will be established in the premises of respective district hospitals at Sangareddy, Medak, Jangaon, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Mancherial, Nirmal, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, Khammam and Adilabad, as per the tenders issued by TSMSIDC that are available in the public domain.

The tenders calling for ‘Civil and Electrical works towards establishment of new RTPCR laboratories’ were issued in the last couple of days, with the period of completion stated as two months. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there are just 23 government labs for RT-PCR testing in Telangana, of which four are under Central government institutions — CCMB, CDFD, ESIC and AIIMS. 
Of the remaining 19 labs, eight are located within Greater Hyderabad limits and the rest are located in the districts.

The guidelines mandate that if a symptomatic person tests negative after undergoing a Rapid Antigen Test, the person must undergo an RT-PCR test too. Also, the Prime Minister had recently stressed that 70 per cent of all Covid-19 tests must be RT-PCR tests.However, Telangana does not have enough RT-PCR testing capacity. Health Minister Eatala Rajender recently said the State can conduct a maximum of 27,000 RT-PCR tests in a day.

