Srinivasa Gandhi remanded to custody till May 7

It was further alleged that the accused influenced the witnesses and dissuaded them from joining the investigation and disclosing the relevant facts of the case.

Published: 22nd April 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Furnishing false and fabricated Covid-19 positive reports in the name of family members, influencing witnesses and dissuading them from joining the investigation, not disclosing the relevant facts of the case were some of the many attempts made by tainted GST official Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi, to evade arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). After being arrested on Tuesday, he was produced before the Special Court for CBI cases at Hyderabad. The court remanded him to judicial custody till May 7, CBI said.    

The CBI had registered a case  in July, 2019 against Srinivasa Gandhi and his wife on the allegations of illicitly enriching themselves (Disproportionate Assets) to the tune of over Rs 3,74 crore. During the investigation, CBI issued notices under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code. However, the accused did not cooperate with the investigation and also did not furnish requisite information and documents pertaining to the case.

It was further alleged that the accused influenced the witnesses and dissuaded them from joining the investigation and disclosing the relevant facts of the case. The accused furnished false and fabricated Covid-positive reports in the name of his family members, the CBI said. Finally, the agency laid its hands on him at his residence in Hyderabad and arrested him. 

Srinivasa Gandhi investigated several high profile cases, including the quid pro quo case involving Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the GST fraud involving Rajya Sabha MP Sujana Chowdhary. Sources confirmed that he was arrested after he failed to appear before the CBI officials for questioning in connection with the cases against him. 
 

